UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Interview Begins On April 5

UPSC will begin the interview round of combined geo-scientist exam from April 5.

The interview round of the Combined Geo-Scientist exam will begin on April 5, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced today. The Commission has released the list of candidate and the dates on which their interview has been scheduled.

UPSC Interview List

UPSC conducts the combined geo-scientist exam for selection of candidates for chemist post in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Scientist in Hydrogeology, chemical and geophysics discipline in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Selection to these posts is done through a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview.

A total of 214 candidates will appear for the interview for in Geology and Hydrology.

The interview for the Chemist post will be held till April 8 for which 39 candidates have been shortlisted.

The interview for the Geo-Physicist post will be held on April 5.

The preliminary exam for 2021 geo scientist selection was held on February 21.

Click here for more Jobs News