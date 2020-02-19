UPSC Geo-Scientist Result Published. Check Here

UPSC Geo-Scientist result is released online at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Prelims results for the Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary examination. The UPSC Geo-Scientist results have been released online on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) examination, 2020 on January 19, 2020. According to the UPSC results notification, the Geo‐Scientist Main examination, 2020 will be held June 27 and 28, 2020.

"The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Mines and the Examination Notice No.02/2020‐GEO dated 25.09.2019 issued by the Commission, which is available on its Website," the Commission said in a statement.

UPSC Geo-Scientist result 2020: Check here

Written Result (with name): Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

The admit card for the Main examinations will be released around three weeks before the exam.

The marks and cut‐off marks of the Combined Geo‐ Scientist (Preliminary) examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Combined Geo‐Scientist examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2020.

"No request for change of Centre/discipline for the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances," the UPSC Geo-Scientist result notification said.

The preliminary exam was a computer based test and had two papers. Unlike few other exams, in this recruitment, the marks obtained in the prelims will be counted for deciding the final merit list.

The main exam will be a descriptive paper.

Through these exams, UPSC would select and recommend candidates for appointment to Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

