Combined Geo-Scientist Exam On January 19

The exam would be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Combined Geo-Scientist exam (preliminary) will be held on January 19. This time the exam will be held as per the new pattern in which there would two exams and interview. Prior to this, the exam was known as Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam and selection was made on the basis of written exam and interview. The admit card for the prelims exam can be expected next week. Candidates who qualify the prelims would be shortlisted for the main exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 27 and June 28.

Through these exams, UPSC would select and recommend candidates for appointment to Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Civil Services Exam 2020: Important Dates

The exam would be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4 pm and candidates have to report at the centre at 8 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.

Before the test commences, candidates would be allowed 10 minutes to read the instructions.

"Candidates should not carry any books, paper, mobile phone Bluetooth device or any other electronic item to the test venue. UPSC will not be responsible for the safekeeping of such item," said the Commission in the exam notice for Combined Geo-Scientist exam.

The preliminary exam will be computer based and will have two papers. Unlike few other exams, the marks obtained in the prelims will be counted for deciding the final merit list. The main exam will be a descriptive paper.

Click here for more Jobs News