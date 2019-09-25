In A New Pattern, Combined Geo-Scientist Exam On January 19

UPSC releases details of Combined Geo-Scientist exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist exam on January 19. The Commission has released the exam details today. Applications can be filled and submitted till October 15.

The exam was referred to as Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Exam prior to this.

Through this exam UPSC will select candidates for appointment to geologist, geophysicist and chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India and junior hydrogeologist in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Eligibility Criteria

A total of 102 vacancies have been announced this year. Last year, 106 vacancies were announced by the Commission.

New Exam Pattern

Till the last exam, the Combined Geoscientist exam had a written paper and interview round. This year, onwards, the UPSC has introduced two tier exams and interview.

The Commission had notified about the change in July 2018 "to give sufficient preparation time to the aspirants."

UPSC will select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test or interview. The preliminary exam will be computer based and will have two papers. Unlike few other exams, the marks obtained in the prelims will be counted for deciding the final merit list. The main exam will be a descriptive paper.

The preliminary exam will be held on January 19 and the main exam will be held on June 27 and 28.

