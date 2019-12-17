This is one of the biggest exams of the country for which more than 10 lakh candidates register.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would officially announce Civil Services exam 2020 details on February 12. This is one of the biggest exams of the country for which more than 10 lakh candidates register. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) among others are included in the Civil Services. The UPSC conducts the exam for appointment to the Civil Services as assigned under Article 320.

The selection for Indian Forest Service (IFS) would also be held alongside Civil Services exam. IFS is one of the three All India Services; the other two are IAS and IPS. The selection to IFS main exam is held through Civil Services prelims.

Selection to Civil Services involves a rigorous selection process which includes a preliminary test and main exam (written test and interview). Candidates who qualify the preliminary test are eligible to appear for the main exam. In the main exam, the written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

Civil Services Exam 2020: Important Dates

Notification: February 12

Registration Date: February 12 to March 3

Preliminary Exam Date: May 31

This time, in six years, the Civil Service exam would be conducted early. Since the last few years, the preliminary exam was held in July/ August.

The preliminary exam is a screening test for the main exam and the scores obtained in the exam is not calculated while deciding the merit.

The application forms for the Civil Services exam will be available at the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in).

