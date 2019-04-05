Kanishak Kataria, Alumnus Of IIT Bombay, Tops 2018's Civil Service Exam

Kanishak Kataria currently works as a data scientist

Kanishak Kataria, an alumnus of IIT Bombay topped the civil services exam after the UPSC declared results today. Mr Kataria graduated with a BTech from IIT Bombay and opted for mathematics as his optional subject.

Mr Kataria currently works as a data scientist, according to his LinkedIn profile. While in IIT Bombay, he was also a member of the institute's placement cell. He also worked in the institute as a teaching assistant in the institute, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mr Kataria is from Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet congratulated Mr Kataria.

"Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured second position. It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society," Mr Gehlot said in the tweet.

Heartiest congratulations to #Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the #UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured second position. It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society.#UPSCResults - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 5, 2019

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is the topper among women candidates and secured the fifth rank. She graduated with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal.

The top 25 candidates comprised of 15 men and 10 women.

759 candidates, with 577 men and 182 women, have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services, according to a press release issued by the UPSC.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination were held by UPSC in September-October and interviews for the Personality Test were held in February-March, 2019, according to news agency ANI.

(With Inputs From ANI)

