UPSC Final Exam Results Out: IIT Bombay Graduate Kanishak Kataria Tops

Of the top 25 candidates, 15 are men and 10 are women.

Kanishak Kataria, a B. Tech graduate from IIT Bombay has topped the civil services final exam, the UPSC announced this evening as it declared the results. Mr Kataria, who belongs to the SC Category, qualified the examination with Mathematics as his optional subject, Union Public Service Commission or UPSC said.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is topper among women. She secured the fifth rank overall. Ms Deshmukh has graduated with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, a press release said.

759 candidates, comprising 577 men and 182 women, have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The top 25 candidates have graduated in subjects like Engineering; Sciences; Economics; Law; Mathematics; History; Political Science; Public administration and Commerce from premier institutions of the country such as IITs, NIT, NLU, BITS Pilani, DU, Mumbai University, Anna University, Pune University.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination was conducted in June. Though over 10 lakh candidates applied for this examination only about 5 lakh candidates appeared for it. Of these, 10,468 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September- October, 2018.

A total of 1994 candidates had qualified for the Personality Test, held in February-March this year.

Optional subjects of the top 25 candidates in the examination ranged from Anthropology, Chemistry, Commerce & Accountancy, Geography, Law, Maths, History, Political Science and International Relations, Public Administration, Psychology, Sociology, and English Literature, the press statement by UPSC said.

The recommended candidates also include 36 Persons with Benchmark Disability (11 Orthopedically Handicapped; 12 Visually Challenged, 11 Hearing Impaired & 02 Multiple Disability), it added.

