UPSC Releases Combined Medical Services Exam (2020, 2019) Scores

UPSC has released the mark list of CMS 2020 and CMS 2019 exams.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended for appointment on the basis of the Combined Medical Services exam 2020. The Commission has also released the marks of those candidates who had appeared for the Combined Medical Services exam 2019 but could not qualify the exam. The lists of the candidates are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS 2020 List

UPSC CMS 2019 List

Meanwhile, the UPSC will conduct exams for the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) and Engineering Services exam in July. The application process for these exams have already begun.

The IES, ISS exams will be held for recruitment to Junior Time Scale of the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service. A total of 26 vacancies will be filled out of which 15 are in Indian Economic Service and 11 in Indian Statistical Service.

Through the Engineering Services Exam, the UPSC selects and recommends candidates for Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

Click here for more Jobs News