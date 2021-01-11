UPSC Explains How Civil Services Exam Reserve List Is Prepared

UPSC has released the reserve list for Civil Services Exam 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the reserve list of the Civil Services exam 2019 on January 4. Based on this list, 89 more candidates were recommended, in order of merit, for appointment to Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other civil services, the UPSC has said.

Later, the UPSC has explained how the reserve list of Civil Services Exam is prepared in order to mitigate the doubts which may arise in the minds of aspirants appearing or have appeared in the examination after, it says, some misleading information were circulated on social media regarding the reserve list.

"While declaring Main result (the result at first instance), the number of recommended candidates under General (unreserved) category is reduced by the total number of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the Other Backward Classes and the Economically Weaker Sections who acquire the merit at or above the general qualifying standard without availing any of the concession/relaxation either in eligibility or in selection criteria," the UPSC has said.

The reserve list is prepared along with the main list for general and reserved categories, the UPSC has said. The list is used for subsequent recommendation after concluding the exercise of service allocation of the recommended candidates of the Main result by the Government, the Commission explains.

"Reserve List is not a waiting list. In fact, the Reserve list is necessitated in a multi-service examination to allow candidates of reserved categories to choose a service of higher preference who qualify at or above general qualifying standard without availing any concession/relaxation at any stage of the examination," it has said.

