UPSC Releases Reserve List Of Combined Medical Services Exam 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019. A total of 97 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for recruitment. The list of candidates is available on the official website of the UPSC.

UPSC CMS 2019 Reserve List

"As now sought by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 97 candidates, which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019," the UPSC has said.

The result of Combined Medical Services Exam was released on December 27, 2019. A total of 798 candidates were recommended for appointment, then.

The details of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 will be released on May 5. The exam will be held on August 29.

Meanwhile, the registration for UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 will close on March 24. The application forms are available at upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on June 27. This is the preliminary exam and candidates who qualify in this will appear for the main exam. These candidates have to fill another application form, known as the detailed application form, for the main exam.

