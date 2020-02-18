In A First, Civil Service Aspirants Can Withdraw UPSC Applications

Civil Services exam 2020 will be held on May 31.

Civil Service aspirants can now withdraw their application forms after submission. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced this facility for Civil Services Exam 2020 for the first time. This was first introduced in the Combined Engineering Services exam in 2019. With this, candidates who apply but later decide not to take the exam can withdraw their application forms.

For Civil Services exam 2020 application withdrawal process will start nine days after the last date of registration. "The online Applications can be withdrawn from 12.03.2020 to 18.03.2020 till 6.00 PM after which the link will be disabled," reads the notice released by the Commission.

On its 92nd Foundation Day, UPSC Chairman had first announced of introducing the application withdrawal facility.

"We are looking into better quality of venues for the examinations and see if we can introduce a system whereby non-serious and under-prepared candidates could be encouraged to withdraw their applications well in time to reduce the logistics required for conducting examinations," the Chairman had said.

Citing Civil Services exam the Chairman had said that roughly 50% of the 10 lakh plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary exam actually take the exam.

"The Commission has to book venues, print papers, hire invigilators and ship the documents for all the 10 lakh applicants- which turns out to be a 50% waste of energy and resources," he had said.

Civil Services exam 2020 will be held on May 31 and the last date for submission of application forms is March 3.

