UPSC Cites Delay, Asks Bengal To Approach Supreme Court Over Top Cop's Appointment

Setting the stage for another flashpoint between the West Bengal government and the Centre, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has returned the state's proposal on preparing a panel to appoint the Director General of Police.

The UPSC has cited a delay by the Trinamool Congress-led government and asked it to approach the Supreme Court over the issue. This is especially important because the current DGP, Rajeev Kumar, is set to retire on January 31 and Assembly elections are expected to be held around April.

In a two-page letter, accessed by NDTV, to then Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty on December 31, the UPSC referred to the landmark Prakash Singh vs Union of India case. It pointed out that a Supreme Court order dated July 3, 2018, said states must send DGP appointment proposals to the UPSC at least three months before the incumbent's retirement.

Sources said the DGP vacancy arose in Bengal in December 2023 (Kumar was reappointed in 2024), but the state forwarded its proposal only in July 2025, nearly 1.5 years later. "Despite the delay, UPSC held an Empanelment Committee Meeting on 30 October 2025. Divergent views emerged within the committee on the date of vacancy due to the delayed submission," said an official.

The UPSC then approached the Attorney General of India to get a legal opinion on the deadlock.

"I find no provision empowering the UPSC to condone such inordinate delay and proceed as though no irregularity had occurred, ultimately recommending a panel of DGPs.... Accepting the proposal of the state of West Bengal would create serious anomalies, as delayed reporting of vacancies may deprive legitimate aspirants of consideration for empanelment," the attorney general responded.

"The state government should have first come to the Supreme Court in case of any difficulty.. The more appropriate course, therefore, would be to require the State Government to seek leave or clarification from the Supreme Court," he added.