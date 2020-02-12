UPSC Civil Services Prelims Notification Out. Less Vacancies Announced This Year

UPSC CSE prelims 2020: The UPSC notification has been released online at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC prelims of the Civil Services examination for recruitment to the services and posts like IAS, IPS, IFS will be held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 31, 2020. The Commission has released the official UPSC notification for the Civil Services Prelims exam along with the Indian Forest Service prelims examination notification today. The UPSC notification has been released online at upsc.gov.in.

The number of vacancies, according to the official notification, to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 796 which include 24 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Last year, the UPSC had notified 896 vacancies in the Civil Services.

The number of Civil Services personnel recruited by the UPSC has declined in the past four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on last Thursday.

A total of 3,750 candidates were recommended by the UPSC in 2015-16, 3,020 in 2016-17, 3,083 in 2017-18 and 2,352 in 2018-19, according to the data given by Singh in a written reply to the Upper House.

As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, it said.

The UPSC Prelims exam will be a screening test for the Main exam and the marks obtained in the prelims will not be considered for deciding the final merit list of the exam.

The UPSC Civil Services examination is held in two stages; Prelims and Mains. The UPSC Mains examination include a written examination and personal interview.

Civil Services exam, one of the most coveted government exams of the country, is taken by 4-5 lakh candidates every year. More than 10 lakh candidates, however, register for the exam.

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Notifications

Here are the UPSC notifications:

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 through CS(P) Examination 2020

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

The online applications can be filled up to March 3, 2020 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates will be issued an admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The admit card will be made available in the UPSC website (https://upsconline.nic.in) for downloading by candidates.

UPSC Civil Services 2020: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website https://upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above mentioned website.

