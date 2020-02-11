UPSC Civil Services Prelims Notification Soon

The UPSC CSE notification will be released at upsc.gov.in, the official portal of the Commission.

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will release the notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2020 on February 12. The application process for UPSC Civil Services examination will be held till March 3, 2020, according to an official calendar released by the Commission. The Civil Services plus the Indian Forest Service Preliminary (or Prelims) examination will be held on May 5, 2020.

Through the UPSC Civil Services exam, the Union government conducts recruitment for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

The UPSC Civil Services notification will carry the details about examination format, selection criteria and vacancy details of this year's recruitment process.

An applicant is allowed six attempts at Civil Services exam. In case of OBC candidates the number of permissible attempts is nine.

There is no cap on attempts for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

Candidates of Persons with Benchmark Disability will get as many attempts as are available to other candidates who do not belong to Persons with Benchmark Disability of his or her community. In case of Persons with Benchmark Disability in General category, the number of attempts allowed will be nine.

The UPSC Civil Services examination is held in two stages; Prelims and Mains. The UPSC Mains examination include a written examination and personal interview.

The number of Civil Services personnel recruited by the UPSC has declined in the past four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on last Thursday.

A total of 3,750 candidates were recommended by the UPSC in 2015-16, 3,020 in 2016-17, 3,083 in 2017-18 and 2,352 in 2018-19, according to the data given by Singh in a written reply to the Upper House.

As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, it said.

The UPSC, a premier recruitment agency for central government jobs, also conducts examinations like Combined Defence Services, Indian Forest Service, Combined Medical Services, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service and Engineering Services.

(With PTI Inputs)

