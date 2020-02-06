UPSC Recruitment Lowest In Past Four Years: Personnel Ministry

UPSC recruitment lowest in past four years, says Union Personnel ministry.

According to a data provided by the Union government, the number of Civil Services personnel recruited by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has declined in the last four years. The data shows that the recruitment numbers reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19. The UPSC conducts various examinations including Civil Services - for IAS, IPS, IFS among others -- in accordance with the rules of examination notified by various ministries and departments annually and recommends candidates keeping in view the number of vacancies intimated by the indenting ministries or departments.

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday that a total of 3,750 candidates were recommended by the UPSC in 2015-16, 3,020 in 2016-17, 3,083 in 2017-18 and 2,352 in 2018-19

The information was given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply to the upper house.

As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, it said.

"The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts various examinations in accordance with the Rules of Examination notified by the Nodal Ministries/Departments annually and recommends candidates keeping in view the number of vacancies intimated by the indenting Ministries/Departments," the minister added.

The minister was responding to questions asked by Ripun Bora, a Rajya Sabha member.

The UPSC also conducts examinations like Combined Defence Services, Indian Forest Service, Combined Medical Services, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service and Engineering Services.

In another information provided by the ministry yesterday, there were over 6.83 lakh vacant posts in different central government departments as on March 1,2018. Citing annual report of pay and research unit of the department of expenditure, Mr Singh said in a written reply to the lower house that out of the total of 38,02,779 sanctioned strength, 31,18,956 employees were in position, as on March 1, 2018.

