UPSC To Announce Civil Services Exam Details Next Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce details of the Civil Services exam on February 12. The registration for Civil Services preliminary exam will be held till March 3. The exam will be held on May 31. Selection to Civil Services is through a preliminary test and main exam (written test and interview). Candidates who qualify the preliminary test are eligible to appear for the main exam. In the main exam, the written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

Eligibility

Candidates who have obtained Bachelor's degree are eligible to sit for the Civil Services exam. Candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications which are recognised by the Government as equivalent to professional and technical degree would also be eligible for admission to the examination.

Know UPSC Exam Dates For 2020

The permissible age limit for the Civil Services exam is 21-32 years. The upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Number of Attempts

Candidates not belonging to any reserved category are allowed to sit for the Civil Services exam six times. The restriction limit is different for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribe category have no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates belonging to other backward class category are permitted nine attempts at the exam. Candidates under persons with benchmark disability category will get as many attempts as available to their respective categories.

How to Apply

Candidates have to submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in. While filling the application form for Civil Services prelims, candidates have to give options for exam centre, optional subject, medium of exam, etc. Candidates who qualify the prelims will fill a detailed application form or DAF.

