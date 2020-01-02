Know UPSC Exam Dates For 2020

UPSC 2020 exam dates released at Upsc.gov.in

Central Service recruiter, UPSC, would begin the first recruitment of the year 2020 on January 8 with NDA & NA (I) exam. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which holds direct recruitment for recruitment to civil services and posts, among others, had released the recruitment calendar for the year 2020 in June last year.

The Commission's annual recruitment calendar, which includes dates for IAS, NDA, Geologist service exams has always been precise and reliable. Many government recruiting bodies have adopted the UPSC's way of informing candidates about the exams beforehand through a detailed exam calendar.

The biggest and most important recruitment that the UPSC conducts every year, is Civil Services Exam. The Commission sees more than 10 lakh registrations every year for this exam. Civil Services 2020 recruitment will be announced on February 12. The preliminary exam will be held on May 31.

Among other exams conducted by the Commission are Engineering Services exam, Combined Defence Services exam, Indian Forest Service exam, etc.

In March, Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service exam details would be announced. The exam will be held on June 26.

Combined Medical Service exam, for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, would be held on July 19 and the registration would begin on April 8.

In April, the UPSC would also announce the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination. Through this exam, the Commission would select candidates for Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF): Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The second edition of NDA, NA exam 2020 would be announced in June and the exam will be held on September 6.

Likewise, CDS exam, which is also held twice a year, will be notified in August. The first edition of CDS 2020 was notified in October 2019 and the exam would be held in February 2.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2020

