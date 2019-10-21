Civil Services Exam Details To Be Announced In February

UPSC civil services exam in May, notification in February

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would release the exam details of the Civil Services recruitment 2020 in February. The exam would be held on May 31. This is for the first time in six years UPSC is conducting civil services preliminary exam in May. The last time it was held in May was in 2013. Civil Services exam is held annually for selection to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other services and posts.

More than 10 lakh candidates register for the exam every year.

Selection to Civil Services is through a preliminary test and main exam (written test and interview). Candidates who qualify the preliminary test are eligible to appear for the main exam. In the main exam, the written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

The scores obtained in the preliminary test will not be included while deciding the final merit list.

Graduates are allowed to sit for the Civil Services exam six times. The restriction limit is different for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribe category have no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates belonging to other backward class category are permitted nine attempts at the exam. Candidates under persons with benchmark disability category will get as many attempts as available to their respective categories.

