34 Weeks Left For Civil Services Prelims Exam

UPSC to conduct Civil Services prelims 2020 on May 31

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the details of Civil Services exam 2020 on February 12. The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 31 next year. This is for the first time in six years UPSC is conducting civil services preliminary exam in May. The last time it was held in May was in 2013. With this the selection process is also expected to conclude early.

Civil Services exam is held annually for selection to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other services and posts.

Any graduate is allowed to sit for the Civil Services exam six times. The restriction limit is different for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribe category have no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates belonging to other backward class category are permitted nine attempts at the exam. Candidates under persons with benchmark disability category will get as many attempts as available to their respective categories.

Candidates should note that an attempt at the preliminary exam will be counted as an attempt at the exam.

The UPSC notifies the vacancy details as well in the exam notice. The number of vacancies that is being notified for Civil Services is gradually decreasing. The vacancy notified in 2018 was the least in four years.

The exam includes a preliminary test and main exam (written test and interview). Candidates who qualify the preliminary test will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The scores obtained in the preliminary test will not be included while deciding the final merit list. In the main exam, the written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

