UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification For More Than 200 Posts Out, Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a major recruitment notification for over 200 permanent posts across various central government ministries and departments. The recruitment drive covers positions such as Regional Director, Administrative Officer, Junior Scientific Officer, Manager, Section Officer, and others.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, upsconline.gov.in/ora. The selection will be based on educational qualifications, relevant experience, and performance in recruitment tests/interviews.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Key Vacancies

The UPSC has listed vacancies across multiple departments. Some of the notable posts include:

• Regional Director (1 post) at the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

• Scientific Officer (2 posts) at the National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture.

• Administrative Officer Grade-I (8 posts) in the Naval Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence.

• Junior Scientific Officer (9 posts) in the same Directorate under the Ministry of Defence.

• Manager Grade-I / Section Officer (19 posts) in the Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence.

• Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Construction) (4 posts) in Naval Headquarters, Ministry of Defence.

• Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical) (3 posts) in the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Ministry of Defence.

• Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical) (2 posts), Computer Science/Engineering (4 posts), and Electrical (2 posts) in the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance.

• Scientist 'B' (4 posts) in Zoological Survey of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

• Dialysis Medical Officer (2 posts) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

• Executive Engineer (Civil)/Surveyor of Works (Civil) (1 post) in the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Numerous other posts across departments are also open for recruitment. Interested applicants should refer to the full notification on the UPSC website for detailed eligibility and post-wise criteria.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website, upsconline.gov.in/ora.

Click on the relevant recruitment link and complete the online application form.

Upload the required documents, including a recent photograph.

Make the payment and click submit

Save the application form for future use

Applications submitted through any mode other than the online portal will not be accepted.