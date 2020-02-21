Indian Economic Service/ Statistical Service Exam Details In March

Details of the exams will be available on UPSC portal upsc.gov.in.

Details of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service exams will be announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 25. The exam, which will be held for three days, will begin on June 26.

Before filling the online application form, candidates should have details of one photo ID card: Aadhaar Card/ voter card/ PAN card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ any other Photo ID card issued by the State/ Central Government.

The UPSC would give a one-time chance to candidates to withdraw their applications, in case they decide later not to appear for the exam. The facility to withdraw applications will begin at least a week after the application process closes.

Regarding rules to be followed during the exam the Commission has, inter alia, prohibited the use of mobile phones. "The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited," the Commission has said.

Other rules related to the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the fresh notification that is scheduled to be released on March 25.

