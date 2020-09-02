UPSC NDA Exam: Special Trains To Run For Bihar Candidates

UPSC NDA exam will be held on September 6.

20 pairs of special trains will run till September 15 for those candidates in Bihar who are appearing for the exam for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The NDA, NA exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 6. This will be a common exam in which two editions of the exam will be held on a single day. Usually this exam held twice a year, but this year due to COVID-19 pandemic the first edition of the exam could not be held. UPSC, later, decided to hold both the exams together.

The facility was initially announced for candidates appearing for NEET, JEE Main. While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam. "Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar," the minister said in a tweet.

The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

On Monday, Mr Goyal had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

