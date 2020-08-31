UPSC To Conduct NDA, NA Exam On September 6

UPSC NDA exam: Admit cards for the exam have been released

The combined NDA, NA exam is scheduled to be held on September 6. This year, only one exam will be held for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Usually NDA, NA exam is held twice a year: in April and in September by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exam scheduled in April could not be held. It was later decided by the UPSC that both the exams will be held together on September 6. The exams will be held for admission to 145th and 146th course in NDA and 107th and 108th course in NA.

Admission to the courses will be made on the basis of the results of the written examination which will be conducted by the UPSC followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board. Candidates who qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the interview.

Admit cards for the exam have been released. Candidates can download it from the website of UPSC.

In the exam, candidates have to fill the answer sheet, which will optical mark recognition (OMR) papers, using black ball pen only. " Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection," UPSC has said.

Meanwhile, several candidates have demanded to postpone the exam. Candidates have said that transportation facility like trains is not fully functional in the country and it will be difficult for those candidates who have been allotted distant places as centres to travel.

