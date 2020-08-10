UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020 Released. Direct Link Here

The UPSC NDA admit card has been released online at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) and (II) exam 2020 admit card online today. The NDA admit card has been released online at upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be available to download till September 6. This year, unlike previous years, the UPSC will conduct a common exam for both the editions of NDA and NA exam as it could not conduct the previous exam due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The common exam will be held on September 6 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2021.

UPSC NDA admit card 2020 direct link

A total of 413 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

"The NDA& NA Examination (I) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, was deferred against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a common examination will be held for both NDA &NA Examination (I) and NDA & NA Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020," the UPSC had notified earlier.

NDA admit card 2020: Important things to know

1. Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.

2. Mention your name, roll number,registration ID and name and year of the examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.

3. Bring NDA admit card (print out), along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall. The admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

4. Entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the forenoon session and 01:50 PM for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

5. Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.

6. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the examination rooms or halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the examination rooms or halls.

7. There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate.

8. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.

9. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

