UPSC NDA NA 1 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (1), 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website (upsconline.gov.in) of the UPSC to download the admit card by entering the login credentials.

The UPSC NDA NA (1) Examination 2025 will be held on April 13. The registration for the exam began on December 11, 2024, and ended on January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009, were eligible to apply. The recruitment exam aims to fill 406 NDA NA posts.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" section.

Click on the link to download the NDA NA (1) Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Vacancy details

The following seats will be filled through this recruitment: