UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Directly Here, Exam On September 14

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 exams today, September 4, 2025. Candidates who applied for the defence entrance examinations can now check and download their admit cards from the official UPSC website- upsconline.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled for September 14, 2025.

UPSC NDA Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website of the commission - upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

The admit card will include details such as the candidate's roll number, time of exam, venue of exam, and instructions for the day of the exam and candidates will not be allowed entry without it.

Direct link to Download - "UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025".

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: Exam Details, Selection Process

The entry to the examination hall for the Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT) will close at 9:50 am and 1:50 pm respectively. After which, candidates will not be allowed entry to the exam hall.

Selection Process

The selection process includes two phases- a written examination involving two paper- Mathematics and GAT and an interview- for those who clear the written exam. The interview helps assess candidate's thinking skills, personality, communication, fitness for their eligibilty for the role.