UPSC Opens Window For Civil Services Main Exam 2025 Interview Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the window for candidates who are set to appear in the Civil Services Main Exam 2025 interview. The window will remain open until November 27, 2025 for applicants to update their requisite information.

An official notification by the UPSC reads," The Commission has opened a window from 13.11.2025 to 27.11.2025 (06:00 PM)

for the candidates declared qualified for Personality Test (Interview) of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 to fill/update the requisite information/detail(s)."

The commission had earlier announced the results for the Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2025 held from August 22 to August 31, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the results. Those who qualified the exam will now have to appear for Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A' and Group ‘B').

Candidates who qualified for the Personality Test (Interview), are required to fill/update details of their educational qualification status along with proof of passing the requisite qualifying exam and upload the relevant document as proof of their claim. In addition, applicants are also required to update the Correspondence/Permanent Postal Address, higher educational qualification, achievement in different fields (if any), employment details/service experience, details of the service allocated on the basis of earlier/previous Civil Services Examinations (if any), marital status, PwBD recommendation details in past, parental details, debarment information, earlier examination details, attempt information, OBC/EWS Annexure (wherever applicable), socio-economic questionnaire, whichever is applicable and submit the same.

Candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in, are also required to login and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e summon letter for the personality test.

UPSC will notify the dates of the Personality Tests or Interviews of the candidates in due course. The interviews will be held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available on the official website: https://www.upsconline.gov.in https://www.upsc.gov.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should contact the office of the Commission through letter or phone.