National Defence Academy, Naval Academy (NDA, NA) Exam Details Announced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified details of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA and NA) exam. The last date for the submission of applications is July 6. This the second notification of current year's NDA and NA selection exam. The exam is usually held twice a year.

This year, unlike previous years, the UPSC will conduct a common exam for both the editions of NDA and NA exam as it could not conduct the previous exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. The common exam will be held on September 6 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2021. A total of 413 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

"The NDA& NA Examination (I) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020, was deferred against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Now, a common examination will be held for both NDA &NA Examination (I) and NDA & NA Examination (II) 2020 on September 6, 2020," the UPSC has notified.

For candidates who have already applied for the first NDA and NA exam and wish to apply this time as well, the UPSC has released guidelines. "Candidates of NDA & NA Examination (I) 2020 who intend to apply for NDA & NA (II) Examination 2020 should note that their photograph, signature, choice of Centre & Photo ID as per NDA & NA (II) 2020 application will be utilised for the purpose of allotment of centre and future referencing and they are advised to carry this ID while appearing for the examination."

"They should also note that any variation in photograph/ signature/ date of birth in two applications may entail cancellation of candidature for either of the two examinations or both. Such common candidates are required to indicate their unique RID of NDA & NA Examination (I) 2020 in the application form for NDA & NA Examination (II) 2020. The unique RID for NDA & NA Examination (I) 2020 was provided to each of them after submission of application for the examination earlier," it has said.