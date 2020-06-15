NDA & NA Exam Notification Tomorrow

The notification of the NDA & NA exam will be released on June 16.

The notification of the NDA & NA exam will be released on June 16. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the exam details on its website upsc.gov.in. The exam is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (NA) Course.

The exam for admission to National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (NA) Course is held twice a year. However, this year the UPSC will conduct the exam only once.

"A common examination for both NDA & NA Exam (I) and NDA & NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on 06.09.2020," the UPSC has said.

The notification was scheduled to be released on June 10 but has been postponed till June 16.

Though UPSC has changed the registration schedule, it has not notified to change the exam date. The deadline of the registration process was supposed to be June 30, however, the new deadline might be announced after the exam details are notified tomorrow.

NDA & NA (I) exam notice was released on January 8 and the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

