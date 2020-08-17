Combined NDA, NA Exam On September 6; Important Notice For NDA (I) Exam Candidates

National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) will be held on September 6.

The exam for admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) will be held on September 6. Usually the exam is held twice a year. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic the first NDA exam could not be held. It was later decided that both the exams will be held together on September 6. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam and it has recently released the admit card for the exam.

The exams will be held for admission to 145th and 146th course in NDA and 107th and 108th course in NA.

Regarding the exam, Indian Army has released an important notification.

It has asked those candidates who had registered for the first NDA exam but have not received their roll number to fill the TES 44 application form.

"All candidates who are yet to appear for NDA-145 & NA-107 examination scheduled on 06 Sep 20 and have not received the roll no for the examination are requested to fill TES-44 online application after issue of admit card for NDA-145 & NA-107 examination," it has said.

TES is the Technical Entry Scheme in Indian Army for 10+2 pass candidates. On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt. For the 44th TES courses will commence on January 2021.

