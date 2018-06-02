Civil Services Prelims Exam Tomorrow Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the preliminary phase of Civil Services exam tomorrow (June 3, 2018).

Civil service aspirants will appear for one of the important exams of the year. Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will conduct the preliminary phase of Civil Services exam tomorrow (June 3, 2018). The exam will be held 15 days earlier than it was held in 2017. 9,57,590 candidates had appeared for the exam, then. The result of Civil Services 2017 exam was declared in April 2018. Durishetty Anudeep has topped the exam followed by Anu Kumari, who is the topper among the female candidates. 29 differently abled candidates have also been recommended for appointment.Security has been tightened for conducting the exam smoothly.As per the reports of the Times of India, at 72 centres in Hyderabad low powered jammers have been installed. These jammers will be made operational 30 minutes prior to the start of forenoon session and taken off 30 minutes after the afternoon session. Bharat Electronics Ltd will be setting up jammers, said district collector Yogita Rana on Friday to the TOI.Likewise, for the 3449 candidates in Puducherry the government 'has made arrangements for operating special buses from 7 a.m. to 8,45 a.m. from the new bus stand for the benefit of candidates coming to Puducherry to various centres. The services would be operated near the police outpost at the bus stand. Facilities would be provided to candidates from the centres to the bus stand after the examination is over at 4.30 p.m.', reported the Hindu.As of now no update is available for aspirants who will take the exam in Kerala. Due to Nipah virus outbreak , the State Public Service Commission has cancelled the exams and interviews scheduled till June 16, 2018. Re-opening of schools and colleges have also been also been re-scheduled till June 12, as per latest reports.'The candidates should note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,' reads the official statement from UPSC.