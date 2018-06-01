Nipah OutBreak: Kerala PSC Postpones Exams Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has decided to postpone the recruitment exams in the wake of Nipah outbreak.

After it was decided to postpone the re-opening of colleges in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has decided to postpone the exams in the wake of



Educational institutions including professional colleges from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts will only be opening on June 5, reported Manorama News. The decision has been taken in the wake of Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Malappuram is the neighboring district of Kozhikode.



The Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer OMR exam which was scheduled to be held on May 26, 2018 was also postponed few days before. The decision came after Kerala Government had made a decision to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode after the outbreak of Nipah virus.



As on May 31, Nipah virus has claimed 15 lives in Kerala.



Alerts have been given by other States as well. Today Delhi government has warned people to be careful in consuming fruits. The government has issued an advisory asking people to be cautious.



