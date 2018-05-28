Nipah Virus: Schools, Colleges In Kozhikode, Malappuram To Open On June 5

Schools and other educational institutions in Kerala are set to open from June 1 after the summer vacations.
The decision regarding the postponement of schools in Kozhikode and Malappuram has been made in a high-level meeting held by authorities in Kozhikode today.
Health Minister K K Shylaja yesterday told reporters that the authorities had collected details of people who had direct contact with the deceased persons and all of them are now under observation. However, the authorities are still clueless about the actual source of the spread of the virus.
CommentsLast week, Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) had postponed the Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer in Police Department OMR examination, which was scheduled to be held on May 26, Saturday. This Kerala PSC decision came after Kerala Government had made a decision to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode after the outbreak of Nipah virus.
Click here for more Education News