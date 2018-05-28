Nipah Virus: Schools, Colleges In Kozhikode, Malappuram To Open On June 5

Educational institutions including professional colleges from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts will only be opening on June 5, reported Manorama News.

Education | | Updated: May 28, 2018 16:28 IST
The decision has been taken in the wake of Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Kozhikode:  Educational institutions including professional colleges from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts will only be opening on June 5, reported Manorama News. The decision has been taken in the wake of Nipah Virus outbreak in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Malappuram is the neighboring district of Kozhikode. Meanwhile, the death toll due to Nipah rose to 13 in Kerala, with one more person succumbing to the deadly virus here yesterday. Twenty six-year-old Abin, hailing from Palazhi in the district, died at a private hospital after battling for life for one week, reported Press Trust of India.

Schools and other educational institutions in Kerala are set to open from June 1 after the summer vacations. 

The decision regarding the postponement of schools in Kozhikode and Malappuram has been made in a high-level meeting held by authorities in Kozhikode today.

Health Minister K K Shylaja yesterday told reporters that the authorities had collected details of people who had direct contact with the deceased persons and all of them are now under observation. However, the authorities are still clueless about the actual source of the spread of the virus.

Last week, Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) had postponed the Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer in Police Department OMR examination, which was scheduled to be held on May 26, Saturday.  This Kerala PSC decision came after Kerala Government had made a decision to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode after the outbreak of Nipah virus.

