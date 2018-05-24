Kerala PSC Postpones Civil Police Officers OMR Exams Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has postponed the Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer in Police Department OMR examination.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nipah virus: Kerala Government decided to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has postponed the Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer in Police Department OMR examination. The CPO /WCPO OMR examination was scheduled to be held on May 26, Saturday. This Kerala PSC decision is happening after Kerala Government has made a decision to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode after the outbreak of Nipah virus, which



A notification from Kerala PSC said the fresh dates for these CPO /WCPO OMR examinations will be released later.



Meanwhile, Nipah, the



A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus.



According to PTI, directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures, a government press release said.

Nipah, the rare virus spread by fruit bats, has claimed another life in Kerala taking the total toll to 12 on Thursday.



Those who attended the meeting included state Health Minister K K Shylaja, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, the chief Minister's private secretary M V Jayarajan and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Nalini Netto.



Yesterday,



Click here for more



Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has postponed the Civil Police Officer/ Women Civil Police Officer in Police Department OMR examination. The CPO /WCPO OMR examination was scheduled to be held on May 26, Saturday. This Kerala PSC decision is happening after Kerala Government has made a decision to not to conduct any public programmes in Kozhikode after the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has claimed 12 lives so far . The Kerala PSC decision will apply to all districts from the state.A notification from Kerala PSC said the fresh dates for these CPO /WCPO OMR examinations will be released later.Meanwhile, Nipah, the rare virus spread by fruit bats , has claimed another life in Kerala taking the total toll to 12 on Thursday.A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus.According to PTI, directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures, a government press release said.Those who attended the meeting included state Health Minister K K Shylaja, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, the chief Minister's private secretary M V Jayarajan and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Nalini Netto. Yesterday, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam appealed to the people of the state not to panic over rumours about the spread of Nipah virus. In a message, the Governor requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the State Health Department and to have full trust in the efficiency of doctors, health workers and experts from the Union Government.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter