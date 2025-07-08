Kerala On Alert After Nipah Virus Cases: Know Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

The health department in Kerala has stepped up vigilance against an outbreak of the Nipah virus after two positive cases of the deadly zoonotic disease were detected in two districts. Officials said that alerts have been issued in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad, where over 400 people are in the contact list of the two cases, which were confirmed after samples were tested in NIV-Pune. To manage the situation, ambulance services, including the Kaniv 108 fleet, have been placed on standby. Fever surveillance has also been intensified in the affected areas, and the Health Minister has emphasised the importance of providing psychological support to those under observation.

Amid the rising concerns over the spread of the deadly virus, here's everything to know about the Nipah virus.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly fatal zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. It causes acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), respiratory distress, and in many cases, death.

The deadly virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999 and has since triggered several deadly outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia. In Kerala, the first outbreak in 2018 claimed 17 lives.

The Nipah virus is primarily spread from fruit bats to humans. Contact with infected bats, their saliva or contaminated food can transmit the virus. Human-to-human transmission has also been observed, particularly through respiratory droplets and bodily fluids.

Nipah virus symptoms

Initial symptoms of Nipah virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, dizziness and drowsiness.

As the disease progresses, symptoms can escalate to encephalitis (brain inflammation), seizures and confusion. Respiratory issues such as cough and sore throat may also appear.

In severe cases, the virus can lead to coma and death.

The Health Department has urged the public to remain alert, avoid consuming fruits bitten by bats, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms arise.

Nipah virus treatment

There is currently no vaccine for Nipah. Health officials often focus on supportive care, including maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and addressing symptoms as they arise.

Nipah virus prevention

The World Health Organisation recommends minimising contact with fruit bats and pigs, especially in outbreak areas. Ensure food is thoroughly cooked and avoid consuming raw or partially cooked fruits. Good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and using personal protective equipment, are essential in preventing the spread of the virus.