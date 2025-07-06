425 Under Surveillance As Kerala Battles Fresh Nipah Virus Outbreak

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has confirmed that 425 individuals have been placed on the Nipah virus contact list across the state. The highest number of contacts, 228, is in Malappuram district, followed by 110 in Palakkad and 87 in Kozhikode.

Among those on the contact list, one person has tested negative for the virus so far. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have initiated widespread surveillance and containment measures in the affected areas.

In Malappuram district, intensive fieldwork is underway to trace the origin of the outbreak and prevent further spread. Surveillance operations have been conducted in 20 wards across the panchayats of Makkaraparamba, Kuruva, Koottilangadi, and Mankada.

A total of 65 teams visited 1,655 households as part of door-to-door awareness campaigns and contact-tracing efforts. The survey was led by Dr N.N. Pameela, with technical support from C.K. Suresh Kumar, M. Shahul Hameed, and epidemiologist Dr Kiran Raj. The team has submitted a detailed report to the District Medical Officer, Dr Renuka.

In Palakkad, one individual remains in isolation, while 61 healthcare workers have been identified as close contacts. The health department has decided to isolate individuals locally, with only their samples being sent for testing.

Route maps of confirmed cases in Palakkad and Malappuram have been released to aid public awareness and contact tracing.

In Kozhikode, all 87 individuals on the contact list are healthcare professionals who were potentially exposed during treatment or response efforts.

To manage the situation, ambulance services, including the Kaniv 108 fleet, have been placed on standby. Fever surveillance has been intensified in the affected areas, and the Health Minister has emphasised the importance of providing psychological support to those under observation.

Efforts to trace the source of the outbreak have also been stepped up. Fruit bats, known carriers of the Nipah virus, are once again suspected to be the source.

A high-level review meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George was held in the district. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the NHM State Mission Director, the Director of Medical Education, Additional Directors, District Collectors, District Medical Officers, police officers, and representatives from various departments.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly fatal zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. It causes acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), respiratory distress, and in many cases, death.

The virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999 and has since triggered several deadly outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia. Kerala has now reported six Nipah outbreaks, making it the most Nipah-affected state in India.

The state's first outbreak in 2018, centred in Perambra, Kozhikode, claimed 17 lives. Among the dead was nurse Lini Puthussery, who succumbed to the virus after treating the index patient before a diagnosis was confirmed.

Investigations later confirmed that fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, were the likely source of the virus. Nipah spreads through direct contact with infected animals (like pigs), consumption of fruits or palm sap contaminated by fruit bats, and from human to human through contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of the infection include fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting, dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, seizures, coma, and encephalitis.

There is currently no vaccine for Nipah, and treatment is primarily supportive.

The Health Department has urged the public to remain alert, avoid consuming fruits bitten by bats, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms arise.

