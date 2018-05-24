Nipah Virus Claims 4th Member Of Family Treated By Nurse Lini: 10 Points

There is no vaccine for Nipah virus yet, says the World Health Organisation

A fourth member of the same family in Kerala has died of the rare Nipah virus, officials said on Thursday. The family's home in a village in Kozhikode is believed to be the epicenter of the disease that has caused 12 deaths. Officials found "many dead bats" in a well in that home. The family was treated by Nurse Lini Puthussery, who died on Monday after leaving a note that has moved many on social media. The Union health ministry has said the virus has been contained to a "highly localised infection".