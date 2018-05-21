5 Points To Know About Nipah Virus, From Doctors

The main treatment for those infected with Nipah virus is "intensive supportive care".

New Delhi: The deadly Nipah virus carried mainly by fruit bats has killed at least six people in northern Kerala's Kozhikode and has caused a public health scare. The entire state has been put on alert and the centre is closely monitoring the situation. While little is known about the Nipah virus in India, the disease was first reported in the country in 2001 and again six years later, with the two outbreaks claiming 50 lives. Nipah virus or NiV was first identified during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah in Malaysia in 1998. In 2004, many were infected in Bangladesh after consuming date palm sap contaminated by infected fruit bats. With every new outbreak, doctors and the medical fraternity are leaning new aspects of the Nipah virus and how it affects humans and animals.