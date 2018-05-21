3 Dead From Mysterious Nipah Virus In Kerala, Centre Sends Team: 10 Facts

There is no vaccine for the Nipah virus yet, says WHO

New Delhi: After three confirmed deaths from the mysterious new "Nipah virus" in Kerala's Kozhikode, and more suspected, the centre has sent a team to the southern state. Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweeted on Sunday that he had asked the chief of the central disease control body to visit the affected district and take steps. The Director of National Centre for Disease Control is expected to lead the team and work with the state government to try and contain the infection.