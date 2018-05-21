3 Dead From Mysterious Nipah Virus In Kerala, Centre Sends Team: 10 Facts

There is no vaccine for the Nipah virus yet, says WHO
New Delhi: After three confirmed deaths from the mysterious new "Nipah virus" in Kerala's Kozhikode, and more suspected, the centre has sent a team to the southern state. Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweeted on Sunday that he had asked the chief of the central disease control body to visit the affected district and take steps. The Director of National Centre for Disease Control is expected to lead the team and work with the state government to try and contain the infection.
There have been nine deaths in Kozhikode following high fever, but only two were confirmed to be because of the Nipah virus, according to news agency ANI. Other samples are being tested.
The Nipah virus or NiV infection has symptoms like breathing trouble, inflammation of the brain, fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation and delirium. A patient can slip into coma within 48 hours.
There is no vaccine for the virus yet, says WHO. The main treatment for those infected is "intensive supportive care", says the UN health body.
Two more persons in Kozhikode, who may have been infected from contact with one of the dead, are believed to be in a serious condition.
Lok Sabha MP and former union minister Mullappally Ramachandran has asked for the central government's intervention to contain what he called the outbreak of a "rare and deadly" virus.
Mr Ramachandran has said in a letter to the Health Minister that some villages in his constituency have been infected.
Doctors believe the virus spread fast and is mostly fatal, said the parliamentarian. "The mortality rate is reportedly 70 per cent. The spread of the disease needs to be contained," Mr Ramachandran wrote.
NiV can also infect pigs and other domestic animals. The natural hosts of the virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus.
NiV was first identified during an outbreak in Kampung Sungai Nipah in Malaysia in 1998. In 2004, many were infected in Bangladesh after consuming date palm sap contaminated by infected fruit bats.
The virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected bats, pigs, or from other NiV-infected people. Doctors advise that fruits strewn on the ground should not be eaten, for safety.