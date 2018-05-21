Nipah Virus: Top 5 Facts You Need To Know

Union minister JP Nadda has directed officials to take necessary steps for Nipah virus in Kerala

New Delhi: A central team will visit Kerala to take stock of the situation after three people died of Nipah virus. Union Minister J P Nadda directed the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) chief to visit Kozhikode, to assist the state government after the deaths were reported. "I have told the Director of NCDC to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol for the disease in consultation with state government," Mr Nadda said in a tweet. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus often shows no marked symptoms but affects the respiratory system at a later stage. The state government has opened a control room to report fever at the district medical office.