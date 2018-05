The Governor requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the Department. (File)

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam today appealed to the people of the state not to panic over rumours about the spread of Nipah virus, which has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Mallapuram districts.In a message, the Governor requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the State Health Department and to have full trust in the efficiency of doctors, health workers and experts from the Union Government.There have been 10 confirmed cases of Nipah deaths in Kerala , while confirmation is awaited over two more deaths.