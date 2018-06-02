UPSC Civil Service Aspirants Allocated Centre At Kozhikode In A Fix While Civil Service aspirants nationwide are all set to appear for the prelims exam tomorrow (3 June), candidates in Kozhikode or those who have been allotted centers there are in a fix: to appear or not to appear.

New Delhi: While Civil Service aspirants nationwide are all set to appear for the prelims exam tomorrow (3 June), candidates in Kozhikode or those who have been allotted centers there are in a fix: to appear or not to appear. NDTV tried to contact



However, few candidates say that UPSC has allotted majority of the centres in city areas, which is not affected by Nipah virus. They are, therefore, prepared to appear for the exam.



'My family asked me to no to go to Kozhikode after the latest reports of Nipah death. Now I have decided to cancel my travel plans,' said Krishnaraj who earlier wrote to HRD minister, Kerala CMO and UPSC to look in to this matter. Similar is the plight of another candidate who has been allotted the exam centre at Govt Engg. College West Hill Kozhikode.



'UPSC had allocated three centres in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode, out of which most of the northern district candidates are depended on Kozhikode,' he added.



"I have sent a mail to the concerned authorities in this regard and i have not received any response from the authorities yet," said Krishnaraj, who belongs to the neighboring district Kannur.



'UPSC exam in 3rd June, to appear for exam from Calicut. Given the situation, any update from UPSC concerning the wellbeing of aspirants writing the exam in Calicut? No response from UPSC, Kerala CMO or Cent. HR Min. Onnu sahayikku, pls,' tweeted another aspirant.



