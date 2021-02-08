Uttar Pradesh PCS Exam 2021 Details Out, 400 Vacancies To Be Filled

UPPSC notifies PCS exam 2021 details.

The Uttar Pradesh PCS exam or the Upper Subordinate Services exam notification has been released. The application form for this exam is available on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 5, however, candidates have to deposit the exam fee online by March 2.

The UPPSC holds this exam in three stages-preliminary, main written and interview-to select candidates for various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts.

As per the exam calendar released by the UPPSC, the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on June 13.

The Commission also holds exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) / Range Forest Officer (RFO) selection along with this exam. The preliminary exam for ACF/ RFO selection will also be held on June 13.

