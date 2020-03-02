UP Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) Releases Final Result For Constable Recruitment 2018

UPPRPB Result: UPPRPB has announced final result for constable recruitment 2018

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final merit list of candidates who have been selected for the post of Constable with UP Civil Police and Reserve PAC. The list of finally selected candidates is available on the UPPRPB official website.

Total 49,568 candidates have been included in the combined merit list. The board has not released any ranks and the merit list has been prepared in ascending order of roll number.

UPPRPB had announced more than 49,000 vacancies in October 2018 for the post of Constables. Out of the total vacancies announced, 31,360 were for Civil Constable and 18,208 were for Reserve PAC (Male).

The written test for the UP Constable recruitment was held in January 2019. Shortlisted candidates were then called for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST). The last stage of selection was Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which was completed last month.

Candidates who qualified through all the stages of selection have been include in the merit list. The merit position has been assigned to candidates on the basis of the marks scored by them in the written test.

The board has released one combined merit list and category-wise merit list. The recruitment board has also released the list of candidates who have not been selected for the recruitment. Total 9,007 candidates have not been selected.

UP Police Constable Result: Combined Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: Civil Police Open Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: Civil Police OBC Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: Civil Police SC Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: Civil Police ST Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: PAC Open Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: PAC OBC Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: PAC SC Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: PAC ST Category Merit List

UP Police Constable Result: Not Selected

Click here for more Jobs News