UP Police Result 2019: Constable Exam Results Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Details Here

UP Police result 2019: Constable exam results expected soon @ uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board or UPPRPB will release the UP Police result for the Constable recruitment exam held last month. According to an official from the UPPRPB, the UP Police result will be released very soon as the results preparation is in the last stages. The result will be released on the official recruitment website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in. The UPPRPB had announced recruitment -- second major recruitment to constable in a row – for more than 49,000 Constable vacancies in October last year and the registration for the recruitment exam was held till December.

The answer keys for this recruitment exam were released on the first week of February.

The written examination for which the UP Police result expected now was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019.

The recruitment board will release more information on results on the official website in due course of time.

UPPRPB had advertised 49568 vacant posts in Reserve Civil Police and Reserve Armed Constabulary in October last year.

The October advertisement was the second constable recruitment advertisement by the board which had released another notification way back in January.

The UP Police admit card was released three days prior to commencement of the recruitment exam.

The selection process for the January recruitment notification -- for which the UP Police result of the recruitment examination was released earlier -- of is in the last leg.

The selection process for Constables consists of a written exam followed by a Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify after the DV and PST process are then called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is the last stage in the selection process.

In another related development recently, UPPRPB extended the last date for application for the recruitment to the post of Fireman, Jail Warder, and Constable (Mounted Police). The board had extended the last date earlier as well. Initially, when the board had advertised the recruitment, the last date for both Fireman, and Warder and Constable (Mounted Police) recruitment was February 9, 2019. The board had then extended the date to February 16, 2019, which was yesterday.

Click here for more Jobs News