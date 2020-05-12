Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association Moves Supreme Court On Assistant Teachers' Recruitment

69000 result: UP Shiksha Mitra Association moves SC against HC verdict on assistant teachers recruitment

69000 vacancy result: As lakhs of candidates were waiting for the final results for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers, the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's verdict which had earlier confirmed the state government's decision of keeping higher cut-off marks.

The petition, according to a report by news agency ANI, filed by Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Yadav, has sought a stay on the Allahabad High Court verdict.

The Allahabad High Court judgement had cleared the path of recruitment of assistant teachers in the Basic Education Council schools.

The cut-off was due to a dispute related to marks. In this case, the Allahabad High Court had justified the decision of the state government to increase the cut-off. Apart from this, the recruitment process has been ordered to be completed within three months.

Reports have earlier said that the Uttar Pradesh government will release the results today for recruitment exam of 69,000 assistant teachers announced in 2018. The results are expected to be announced at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

Earlier, the ANI report also said that, a caveat was filed in the apex court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, stating that the apex court should not issue any order on the petition filed against the judgment of the Allahabad High Court without hearing its side.

The recruitment of 69,000 teachers is being held for primary schools of the state.

After the decision of Supreme Court on July 25, 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government amended the state Basic Education Rule 20 and 22.

The order of the government was challenged in the High Court on July 1, 2019, in which the court rejected the government's order.

(With ANI Inputs)

Click here for more Jobs News

