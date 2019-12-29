UGC NET December 2019 Exam Result Soon; Check Selection Criteria Here

NTA is expected to announce UGC NET December 2019 result soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result for UGC NET December 2019 exam soon. The agency released the final answer key for the exam on December 23.

The final result for the UGC NET exam will be released on the official website. The final score of the candidates will be normalized, in case of papers which were conducted over multiple shifts.

The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. The total slots shall be allocated to different categories as per the reservation policy of Government of India.

"In order to be considered for 'JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor' and for 'Assistant Professor', the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers 13 taken together for all candidates belonging to the reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer, PwD and Transgender)," says the UGC NET information brochure.

The NTA concluded the UGC NET or NTA NET December 2019 exam on December 6 and released the provisional answer key on December 10. Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to submit objections, if any, on the provisional answer key. The exam was conducted for over 10 lakh candidates in 81 subjects.

Click here for more Jobs News