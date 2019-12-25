UGC NET Result Next Week, CSIR NET Result Likely To Be Delayed

Candidates can refer csirnet.nta.nic.in for CSIR NET result andugcnet.nta.nic.in for UGC NET result.

UGC NET result can be expected on December 31. The exams were held from December 2 to December 6. The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the final answer key of all the 81 papers in which the exam was held. More than 10 lakh candidates took the exam in 700 centres amidst tight security. Meanwhile, the CSIR NET result, which is also scheduled for December 31, may be delayed as these exams have not been held in Assam and Meghalaya where over 7,500 candidates have registered applications for the exams.

NTA would conduct CSIR NET in Assam and Meghalaya on December 27. Fresh admit cards have also been released for the candidates.

After the completion of the CSIR NET, NTA would release the answer and then the result. Candidates will be given a chance to challenge against the provisional answer key on payment of Rs. 1000 per question challenged. The answer keys are likely to be displayed for two or three days.

NTA would release two separate merit lists for CSIR NET and UGC NET. One list would comprise the names/ roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second list will be of those who have qualified the for Lectureship (LS-NET)/ Assistant Professorship.

