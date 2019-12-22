CSIR-UGC NET To Be Held On December 27 In Assam, Meghalaya

This is the first time NTA conductedthe CSIR UGC NET exam.

For the students of Assam and Meghalaya, who had registered for the CSIR-UGC NET but could not appear for the exam on December 15, the exam will be held on December 27. Exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), had postponed the exam, scheduled on December 15, due to protests in these states against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In Assam the exam will be held in the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur and in Meghalaya it will be held in Shillong. Such candidates will be issued a new admit card by the NTA on December 23.

"The candidates who were scheduled to appear at the Examination Centres located in the States of "Assam" (viz. the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and "Meghalaya" (viz. the city of Shillong), are hereby informed that their examination will now be held on 27 December 2019 at the Centres, Shift & timing already indicated in their earlier Admit Cards," said the NTA in the notice released on its website regarding the exam.

"The revised admit card shall also be uploaded by 23 December 2019 (Monday). Candidates are also being informed through SMS/Email on their registered mobile no. and Email ID," the notice adds.

This is the first time NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET exam and has switched the format of the exam to computer-based mode.

National Eligibility Test (NET) for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is held in Chemical Sciences, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science subjects.

