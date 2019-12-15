NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC NET Exam For Assam, Meghalaya

NTA has postponed CSIR-UGC NET exam for Assam and Meghalaya

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CSIR UGC NET December 2019 examination at exam centres located in the states of Assam and Meghalaya. The CSIR UGC NET examination was scheduled for today, i.e. December 15, across country and will be conducted as per schedule at exam centres in all other states and Union Territories.

In Assam, the examination was to be held in the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur. In Meghalaya, the examination was to be held in Shillong.

NTA will announce the exam dates for these exam centres soon.

This is the first time NTA is conducting the CSIR UGC NET exam and has switched the format of the exam to computer-based mode.

National Eligibility Test (NET) for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is held in Chemical Sciences, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science subjects.

Part A of every question paper consists of logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles etc.

Part B has subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus.

Part C comprises higher order questions to test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/ or application of the scientific concepts. The questions are of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.

Click here for more Jobs News